Dr. Shyam Poludasu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poludasu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shyam Poludasu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shyam Poludasu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stillwater, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, Hillcrest Medical Center, Stillwater Medical Center and Stillwater Medical Perry.
Dr. Poludasu works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Care Clinic1301 W 6th Ave Ste 207, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 533-3010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Hillcrest Hospital Cushing
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical Perry
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poludasu?
A+plus+!! After years of looking for answers to my husbands cardiac issues, we decided to get another opinion from Dr. Poladasu. Since then, we haven't left. He is a kind soul, his concern for your well being is very apparent. You know he is busy, but he always acknowledges your concerns thoroughly. My husband is on his way to feeling better, after a much needed change with a physician that actually "heard" what he was saying. I would recommend him, and all of the caregivers in the new Cardiac wing! No messing around, we finally got answers, and just in time!
About Dr. Shyam Poludasu, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1811171705
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poludasu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poludasu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poludasu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poludasu works at
Dr. Poludasu has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poludasu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Poludasu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poludasu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poludasu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poludasu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.