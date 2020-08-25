Overview

Dr. Shyam Poludasu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stillwater, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, Hillcrest Medical Center, Stillwater Medical Center and Stillwater Medical Perry.



Dr. Poludasu works at Stillwater Medical Center Cardiology Clinic in Stillwater, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.