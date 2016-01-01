Dr. Shyam Parkhie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parkhie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shyam Parkhie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shyam Parkhie, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Denver Nephrologists PC130 Rampart Way Ste 300B, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 963-0872
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shyam Parkhie, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1003807983
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- George Washington University Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
