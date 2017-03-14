Overview

Dr. Shyam Nair, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Kottayam Med Coll, Kerala U and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Nair works at Heart Rhythm Clinic in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.