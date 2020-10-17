Overview

Dr. Shyam Garg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hampstead, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Garg works at Hampstead Medical Center PC in Hampstead, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.