Overview

Dr. Shyam Dahiya, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carson, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University and is affiliated with Coast Plaza Hospital and Lakewood Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dahiya works at SHYAM DAHIYA MD in Carson, CA with other offices in Lakewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Abdominal Pain and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.