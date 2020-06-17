Dr. Shyam Dahiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shyam Dahiya, MD
Overview
Dr. Shyam Dahiya, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carson, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University and is affiliated with Coast Plaza Hospital and Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dahiya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carson20930 Bonita St Ste W, Carson, CA 90746 Directions (424) 210-9052
-
2
Lakewood3650 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 602-1012Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Coast Plaza Hospital
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dahiya?
My surgery went great! The only complaint I have is that I wish he would’ve came & checked on me after the surgery & explained how everything went. I actually only saw him once, for like 2 seconds in the OR room before I was knocked out & I think she should be more involved with patients. But other than that, he helped fix my problem with perfection!
About Dr. Shyam Dahiya, MD
- General Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720011356
Education & Certifications
- Stehlin Foundation For Cancer Research
- Sinai Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahiya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dahiya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahiya works at
Dr. Dahiya has seen patients for Gallstones, Abdominal Pain and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dahiya speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahiya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahiya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.