Overview

Dr. Shyam Sundar Bhupalam, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center and Sparrow Clinton Hospital.



Dr. Bhupalam works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.