Dr. Shyam Allamaneni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shyam Allamaneni, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Locations
Mercy Health - Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons Kenwood4750 E Galbraith Rd Ste 207, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 686-5392
MHP - Kenwood Surgical oncology & General Surgery4760 E Galbraith Rd Ste 108, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 686-1476
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. A is a great surgeon and did a long surgery on me. He explains the procedure and listens and talks through any concerns. I would definitely recommend him
About Dr. Shyam Allamaneni, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allamaneni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allamaneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allamaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allamaneni has seen patients for Ileus, Pancreatic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allamaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allamaneni speaks Hindi and Telugu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Allamaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allamaneni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allamaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allamaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.