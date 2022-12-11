Dr. Shwetha Thukuntla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thukuntla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shwetha Thukuntla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shwetha Thukuntla, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Deccan College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Thukuntla works at
Locations
-
1
Inova Endocrinology8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 301, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-6430
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thukuntla?
This wonderful doctor saved my life. My husband passed away and I suffered extreme grief which has improved but still significant. Shortly after his death I got very sick, extreme pain, nausea, weakness so bad I was going to have to quit my job and go on disability. All my symptoms pointed to some kind of hormonal problem so I started looking for a endocrinologist. Since I didn't know any, I searched for all doctors in that field. I chose her because of her picture. Her eyes showed compassion so I set an appointment and went in to see her. She did testing and found out I had Growth Hormone Deficiency and started me on growth hormone injections. This was either due to a head injury or now they are saying there is a link to grieving. She left our town soon after and I had to find another doctor. Eventually I was able to get my levels to a normal range & quit the shots. As I get older I am starting to get sick again and no doctors can figure out why. I need her care now. She was the best
About Dr. Shwetha Thukuntla, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1952563785
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Deccan College Of Medical Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thukuntla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thukuntla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thukuntla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thukuntla works at
Dr. Thukuntla has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thukuntla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thukuntla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thukuntla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thukuntla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thukuntla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.