Dr. Shwetha Manjunath, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shwetha Manjunath, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Crest Hill, IL. 

Dr. Manjunath works at Northeast Endocrinology Inc in Crest Hill, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Endocrinology Inc
    2222 Weber Rd, Crest Hill, IL 60403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 741-9714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Goiter
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Dyslipidemia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Balanoposthitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 30, 2019
    Lovely and understanding. I feel comfortable talking to her even with my crippiling anxiety : D Amazing bed side manner and always explains what we can do (as a team) to better myself (T1D)
    Apr 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shwetha Manjunath, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750526471
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shwetha Manjunath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manjunath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manjunath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manjunath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manjunath works at Northeast Endocrinology Inc in Crest Hill, IL. View the full address on Dr. Manjunath’s profile.

    Dr. Manjunath has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manjunath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Manjunath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manjunath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manjunath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manjunath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

