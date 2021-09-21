Dr. Padma Sahu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padma Sahu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Padma Sahu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Sahu works at
Locations
Ochsner Center for Primary Care and Wellness1401 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sahu listened to all of my concerns and explained everything thoroughly. Dr. Sahu was also very thorough in her examination.
About Dr. Padma Sahu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1356797898
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahu works at
