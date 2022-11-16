Overview

Dr. Shwetanshu Shukla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maitland, FL. They graduated from Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Shukla works at JS Healthcare Inc. in Maitland, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.