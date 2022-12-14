See All Plastic Surgeons in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Shwetambara Parakh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (52)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shwetambara Parakh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MS Ramaiah Med Tchg Hosp and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Parakh works at Parakh Plastic Surgery in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Parakh Plastic Surgery
    25 Rockwood Pl Ste 202, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 567-1919
    Parakh Plastic Surgery
    370 Grand Ave Ste 202, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 567-1919
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecomastia
Hidradenitis
Incisional Hernia
Lipomas
Liposuction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Restylane® Injections
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Third-Degree Burns
Vulvar Cancer
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Dr.Parakh is a wonderful and skilled surgeon. A special mention about her team who made the entire experience pleasant and anxiety free. They were extremely considerate; making every effort to put me at ease, ensuring I was pain free and comfortable.
    Rohit G — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Shwetambara Parakh, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1285889766
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell Univ
    • MS Ramaiah Med Tchg Hosp
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shwetambara Parakh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parakh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parakh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parakh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parakh works at Parakh Plastic Surgery in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Parakh’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Parakh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parakh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parakh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parakh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

