Dr. Shwetambara Parakh, MD
Dr. Shwetambara Parakh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MS Ramaiah Med Tchg Hosp and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Parakh Plastic Surgery25 Rockwood Pl Ste 202, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-1919
Parakh Plastic Surgery370 Grand Ave Ste 202, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-1919Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Cigna
- Medicare
Dr.Parakh is a wonderful and skilled surgeon. A special mention about her team who made the entire experience pleasant and anxiety free. They were extremely considerate; making every effort to put me at ease, ensuring I was pain free and comfortable.
About Dr. Shwetambara Parakh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1285889766
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell Univ
- MS Ramaiah Med Tchg Hosp
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Parakh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parakh speaks Hindi.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Parakh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parakh.
