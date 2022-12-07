Dr. Shweta Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shweta Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Shweta Shah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2008 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 382-6565
-
2
Fair Oaks Womens Health625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 255, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 304-2626
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Welcoming, thorough and professional.
About Dr. Shweta Shah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1861887564
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
