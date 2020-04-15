See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Evanston, IL
Dr. Shweta Nayak, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shweta Nayak, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Glenbrook Hospital.

Dr. Nayak works at Reproductive Medicine Institute in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Medicine Institute
    2500 Ridge Ave Ste 107, Evanston, IL 60201 (847) 869-7777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Evanston Hospital
  Glenbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Infertility
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Female Infertility
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test

Female Infertility
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Adenomyosis
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
HIV Screening
Hysteroscopy
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Phenylketonuria Screening
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 15, 2020
    Dr. Nayak is very knowledgeable and has excellent bedside manner. We had 2 miscarriages before my gyne referred us to Dr. Nayak. After the initial consultation, Dr. Nayak recommended that we start on IVF right away due to my age. We went through 3 cycles of IVF and genetic testing, and ended up with 2 normal embryos that we froze. Dr. Nayak was very supportive along the entire journey, setting realistic expectations, meeting with us after each cycle to evaluate the progress with us, and letting us make informed decisions. Nurse Tracey (Northbrook office) was also a lifesaver, extremely helpful and attentive. Dealing with all the appointments while working full time was not easy. However, Tracey made me feel at ease and worked with my crazy work schedule to make it all work. We are currently 21 weeks pregnant after the transfer of one of the embryos. When we heard the heartbeat during our first ultrasound, both Dr. Nayak and Nurse Tracey were just as emotional as us.
    Jean — Apr 15, 2020
    About Dr. Shweta Nayak, MD

    Specialties
    Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1275799595
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Magee-Women's Hospital of the UPMC Health System
    Residency
    Northwestern Meml Hosp-Northwestern U
    Medical Education
    Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    Board Certifications
    Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shweta Nayak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nayak accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nayak works at Reproductive Medicine Institute in Evanston, IL. View the full address on Dr. Nayak’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

