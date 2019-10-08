Dr. Shweta Kishore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kishore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shweta Kishore, MD
Overview
Dr. Shweta Kishore, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Highland Hospital.
Dr. Kishore works at
Locations
Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5540Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Alameda - Highland Hospital Campus1411 E 31st St, Oakland, CA 94602 Directions (510) 437-4800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pmSunday11:00am - 1:00pm
Rheumatology Care6905 E 96th St Ste 300, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-1510
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
She is very knowledge and has excellent bedside manners.
About Dr. Shweta Kishore, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1912242462
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kishore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kishore accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kishore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kishore has seen patients for Arthritis, Sarcoidosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kishore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kishore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kishore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kishore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kishore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.