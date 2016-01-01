Dr. Iyer accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shweta Iyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Shweta Iyer, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Seton Hall University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Iyer works at
Locations
Emergency Medicine Lower Manhattan170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 312-5070
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shweta Iyer, MD
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.