Dr. Shweta Baliga, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shweta Baliga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College And Hospital and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Baliga works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Overlake Clinics - Primary Care
    1231 116th Ave NE Ste 400, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 289-3100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney Infection, Acute
Chronic Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Chronic Pain
Kidney Infection

Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Choice Health
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid of Washington State
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PacificSource
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Baliga?

    Jun 12, 2018
    Dr. Baliga was tremendously helpful and nice. I would recommend her in a heartbeat! She addressed every concern I had about an upcoming international trip, my general health, and a few personal issues with a recurring knee injury plus a curious vision issue. Overall, she and my nurse made my experience simply delightful. It was even a little fun!
    Trent in Kirkland, WA — Jun 12, 2018
    About Dr. Shweta Baliga, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Kannada
    • 1649224577
    Education & Certifications

    • District Hospital Adn Kles Hospital, Belgaum, India
    • Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College And Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shweta Baliga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baliga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baliga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baliga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baliga works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Baliga’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Baliga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baliga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baliga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baliga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

