Dr. Shuyung Wu, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shuyung Wu, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Richmond University Medical Center, Staten Island University Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Wu works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 780-5130
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Richmond University Medical Center
  • Staten Island University Hospital
  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergan Cross-Reactivity Chevron Icon
Allergen Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholinergic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Cinnamon Allergy Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Food Additive Adverse Reaction - Amines Chevron Icon
Food Additive Adverse Reaction - Chocolate Chevron Icon
Food Additive Adverse Reaction - Citric Acid Intolerance Chevron Icon
Food Additive Adverse Reaction - Sulphite Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Amaranth Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Annatto Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Antioxidants Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Benzoate Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - BHA Antioxidants Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - BHT Antioxidants Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Carageenan Gum Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Carmine Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Erythrosine Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Gum Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Gum Acacia Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Gum Tragacanth Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Lecithin Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Locust Bean Gum Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Quinoline Yellow Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Saffron Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Sunset Yellow Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Tartrazine Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Xanthan Gum Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Abalone Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Almond Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Aniseed Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Apple Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Apricot Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Avocado Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Banana Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Barley Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Bean Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Beef Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Beer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Bell Pepper Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Brazil Nut Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Buckwheat Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Cabbage Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Carp Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Carrot Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Cashew Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Castor Bean Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Celery Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Chamomile Tea Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Cherry Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Chestnut Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Chick Pea Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Chicken Meat Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Coconut Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Codfish Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Coriander Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Crab Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Crayfish Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Cumin Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Date Palm Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Duck Meat Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Fennel Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Fish Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Fruit Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Garlic Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Hazelnut Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Kiwi Fruit Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Lamb Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Lettuce Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Lobster Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Mackerel Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Mango Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Melon Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Milk Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Mollusk Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Msg Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Mussel Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Mustard Leaf Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Oats Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Olive Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Oranges Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Papaya Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Parsley Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Pea Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Peach Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Peanuts Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Pear Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Pecan Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Pine Nut Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Pineapple Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Plum Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Pomegranates Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Pork Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Potato Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Pumpkin Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Red Meat Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Rice Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Rye Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Salmon Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Scallop Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Sesame Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Shrimp Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Soy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Soybean Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Spices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Strawberry Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Sunflower Seeds Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Tomato Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Tree Nuts Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Tuna Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Walnuts Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Watermelon Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Wheat Chevron Icon
Food Allergy-Related Asthma Chevron Icon
Food Intolerances Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Guar Gum Allergy Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Monosodium Glutamate Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salicylate Adverse Reaction Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shellfish Allergy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings

    Leave a review

    About Dr. Shuyung Wu, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Japanese, Mandarin and Mandarin
    • 1306990726
    Education & Certifications

    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    • Umass Memorial
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
