Dr. Shusmita Dhar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Dhar works at Southern Jamaica Plain Hlth Ctr in Jamaica Plain, MA with other offices in New York, NY, Boston, MA and Newton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.