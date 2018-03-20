Dr. Shusila Rajasingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajasingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shusila Rajasingham, MD
Overview
Dr. Shusila Rajasingham, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ADELAIDE / THE MEDICAL SCHOOL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9025 Shady Grove Ct, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (240) 477-5650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit. Found her very thorough in the exam, taking copius notes and asking questions and then evaluating teen daughter from every aspect. Felt like an hour, she is brusque and my daughter didn't take to her as she was looked and prodded and asked complex memory and cognitive questions. Very quick to follow up on a fax I sent and then again on a phone call
About Dr. Shusila Rajasingham, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ADELAIDE / THE MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajasingham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajasingham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajasingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajasingham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajasingham.
