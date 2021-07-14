See All Anesthesiologists in Lake Orion, MI
Dr. Shushovan Chakrabortty, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shushovan Chakrabortty, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.

Dr. Chakrabortty works at Lake Orion in Lake Orion, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lake Orion
    425 N Park Blvd Ste 201, Lake Orion, MI 48362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 929-8165

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn

Arthritis
Back Pain
Celiac Plexus Block
Arthritis
Back Pain
Celiac Plexus Block

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 14, 2021
    Dr Chakrabortty is a wonderful pain management doctor. He took over for Dr. Richter who was retiring and I was very nervous about switching doctors. I'm so happy with Dr. Chakrabortty and his staff. They are very accommodating for me and my health issues. Dr. Chakrabortty is a great listener and truly wants the best for his patients. Managing chronic pain is a hot-button issue over the last few years and it sometimes feels like those that are suffering from it are doomed to be "drug addicts". Dr. Chakrabortty does not make me feel that way and understands that most patients are truly suffering from chronic conditions that cause terrible pain and there is no cure for it. He works with me on dosing and truly listens about what is going on with my condition. During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Chakrabortty set up virtual appointments which helped me greatly. His office staff is fantastic and I highly recommend Dr. Chakrabortty as a pain management physician.
    Julia A Dillon — Jul 14, 2021
    About Dr. Shushovan Chakrabortty, MD

    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Bengali and Japanese
    • 1437164852
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Residency
    • Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
    Internship
    • Dhaka Medical College Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Dhaka Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Comilla Victoria Govt College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shushovan Chakrabortty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakrabortty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chakrabortty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chakrabortty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chakrabortty works at Lake Orion in Lake Orion, MI. View the full address on Dr. Chakrabortty’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakrabortty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakrabortty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chakrabortty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chakrabortty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

