Dr. Shurong Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shurong Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shurong Chang, MD is a Dermatologist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Chang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Dermatology2557 Mowry Ave Ste 25, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 797-4111
-
2
Center for Dermatology995 Montague Expy Ste 111, Milpitas, CA 95035 Directions (408) 957-7676
-
3
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3301 C St Ste 1300, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 734-6111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
About Dr. Shurong Chang, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1770873804
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Hair Loss, Scabies and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.