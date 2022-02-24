Dr. Shura Hegde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hegde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shura Hegde, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shura Hegde, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from METRO MEDICAL CENTER / FRAMINGHAM UNION SCHOOL OF NURSING COLLEGE and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.
Affiliates in Behavioral Health LLC6133 Rockside Rd Ste 207, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 520-5969Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Appleseed Community Mental Health Center Inc2233 Rocky Ln, Ashland, OH 44805 Directions (419) 281-3716
Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services292 Benedict Ave, Norwalk, OH 44857 Directions (419) 663-3737
Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services6150 Park Square Dr Ste B, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 984-3882
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Fisher-Titus Medical Center
- University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
If you want a doctor to be honest and not sugar coat anything, he’s your guy. Dr. Hegde knows his stuff. I trust him completely - 100% recommended.
- METRO MEDICAL CENTER / FRAMINGHAM UNION SCHOOL OF NURSING COLLEGE
