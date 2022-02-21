See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Little Rock, AR
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (30)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Shawn Bao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Zhejiang Medical University and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Bao works at Dr. Heath Showalter in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic
    10001 Lile Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Diabetes Type 2
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Feb 21, 2022
As a current patient of Dr Bao for my diabetes I have only good and positive things to say about him! Dr Bao cares about his patients and is so knowledgeable in many issues dealing with diabetes and the endocrine system having loved with type 1 diabetes. He has made it his life to help others in recieving the care needed and helps guide them on the path to wellness.
Lesley — Feb 21, 2022
About Dr. Shawn Bao, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
  • 33 years of experience
  • English, Mandarin
  • Male
  • 1619133519
Education & Certifications

  • Shanghai Jiao Tong University School Of Medicine
  • Saint Lukes Hospital
  • Second Affliated Hospital Of Zhejiang Medical University|St Luke's Hosp
  • Zhejiang Medical University
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

