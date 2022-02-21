Overview

Dr. Shawn Bao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Zhejiang Medical University and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Bao works at Dr. Heath Showalter in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

