Dr. Shuntaro Shinada, MD
Dr. Shuntaro Shinada, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Keck Medicine Of USC1520 San Pablo St Ste 1000 Fl 1, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5100
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is always prompt to my appointments. He listens and is compassionate about your needs and complaints and never in a rush as some doctors are. He doesn’t dismiss any issues I have and is willing to help with whatever tests or treatments he thinks are best.
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Dr. Shinada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shinada has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shinada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shinada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shinada.
