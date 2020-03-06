Overview

Dr. Shuntaro Shinada, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Shinada works at Keck Medicine Of USC in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.