Overview

Dr. Shunpei Iwata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Iwata works at Huntington Healthcare in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.