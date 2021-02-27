See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Shunpei Iwata, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shunpei Iwata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Iwata works at Huntington Healthcare in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Huntington Healthcare
    800 Fairmount Ave Ste 410, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 535-0900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vitamin D Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Wellness Examination
Vitamin D Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 27, 2021
    My Mom is 87, speaks Japanese, and she was thrilled with Dr. Iwata. I've been in the pharmaceutical industry for 13 years with Merck and others and can attest that Dr. Iwata knows his stuff. He speaks fluent Japanese and is thoughtful and intelligent while being caring as well. He spoke in layman's terms so my Mom could understand. I've talked to many doctors throughout my years in the medical industry and my experience is he's an exceptional doctor, all-around.
    About Dr. Shunpei Iwata, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396931309
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

