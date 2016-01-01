Dr. Nakagawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shunichi Nakagawa, MD
Overview
Dr. Shunichi Nakagawa, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOKKAIDO UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 342-4475
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Shunichi Nakagawa, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1629212527
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- HOKKAIDO UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Internal Medicine
