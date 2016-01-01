See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Shunichi Nakagawa, MD

Geriatric Medicine
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shunichi Nakagawa, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOKKAIDO UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Nakagawa works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic
    622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 342-4475

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Chronic Pain
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Chronic Pain

Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Shunichi Nakagawa, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629212527
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai School of Medicine
    Residency
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Medical Education
    • HOKKAIDO UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nakagawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nakagawa works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nakagawa’s profile.

    Dr. Nakagawa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakagawa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakagawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakagawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

