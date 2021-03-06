Dr. Shun Sunder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shun Sunder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shun Sunder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Locations
1
Lancaster Cardiology Medical Group Inc.43860 10th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-3060
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor!
About Dr. Shun Sunder, MD
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1376557132
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sunder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sunder has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sunder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunder.
