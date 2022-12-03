Dr. Shumyle Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shumyle Alam, MD
Dr. Shumyle Alam, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They completed their residency with Cincinnati Childrens Hospital
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 792-2300
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 792-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
Dr. Alam was one of my first surgeons at cincinnati children’s hospital from the time I was little up until I was probably 10 or so, he did so much for me and saved my life in moments others couldn’t! He was amazing! We miss him a lot!
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1073638870
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital
- Urology
Dr. Alam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alam accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alam works at
Dr. Alam has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.
