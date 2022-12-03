See All Pediatric Urologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Shumyle Alam, MD

Pediatric Urology
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shumyle Alam, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They completed their residency with Cincinnati Childrens Hospital

Dr. Alam works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr, Charleston, SC 29401
    MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion
    2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center
  • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurogenic Bladder
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Ambiguous Genitalia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Malformations Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hernia and Hydrocele Repair Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urologic Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Ambetter
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Alam was one of my first surgeons at cincinnati children’s hospital from the time I was little up until I was probably 10 or so, he did so much for me and saved my life in moments others couldn’t! He was amazing! We miss him a lot!
    Raegan Walker — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shumyle Alam, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073638870
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cincinnati Childrens Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shumyle Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alam has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

