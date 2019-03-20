Dr. Shu Kato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shu Kato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shu Kato, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NIPPON MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Kato works at
Locations
-
1
Ucsd Heath Care3855 Health Sciences Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 822-2372
-
2
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 822-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Really cares about his patients.
About Dr. Shu Kato, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1609025865
Education & Certifications
- NIPPON MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Medical Oncology
