Overview

Dr. Shu Kato, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NIPPON MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Kato works at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.