Dr. Shukri Makhlouf is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Makhlouf works at EMORY JOHNS CREEK in Johns Creek, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.