Dr. Shukri David, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. David works at Ascension Providence Hospital Cardiology in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.