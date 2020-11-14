Dr. Shujauddin Mohammed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shujauddin Mohammed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shujauddin Mohammed, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Osmania Medical College Hyderabad and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Locations
Locations
Alief & West Houston Cardiology12121 Richmond Ave Ste 204, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 805-3954
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mohammed is the first doctor to take me seriously and to help me figure out what was going on. Thanks to him and another doctor I will soon have my life back. A pacemaker was placed by a fellow doctor of his he referred me too. I cannot thank him brought for taking the time to study me and help me. He is the first cardiologist that I have met that actually practice medicine and not just goes off a computer. Thank you dr. Mohammed you have a patient for life
About Dr. Shujauddin Mohammed, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu
- 1811092794
Education & Certifications
- St. Francis Hospital Il
- St. Francis Hospital Il
- Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital Chicago
- Osmania Medical College Hyderabad
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohammed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohammed has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohammed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohammed speaks Hindi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammed.
