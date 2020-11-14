See All Interventional Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Shujauddin Mohammed, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shujauddin Mohammed, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Osmania Medical College Hyderabad and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

Dr. Mohammed works at Alief & West Houston Cardiology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alief & West Houston Cardiology
    Alief & West Houston Cardiology
12121 Richmond Ave Ste 204, Houston, TX 77082
(281) 805-3954

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Nov 14, 2020
    Dr. Mohammed is the first doctor to take me seriously and to help me figure out what was going on. Thanks to him and another doctor I will soon have my life back. A pacemaker was placed by a fellow doctor of his he referred me too. I cannot thank him brought for taking the time to study me and help me. He is the first cardiologist that I have met that actually practice medicine and not just goes off a computer. Thank you dr. Mohammed you have a patient for life
    Donovan — Nov 14, 2020
    About Dr. Shujauddin Mohammed, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English, Hindi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu
    • 1811092794
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Francis Hospital Il
    • St. Francis Hospital Il
    • Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital Chicago
    • Osmania Medical College Hyderabad
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shujauddin Mohammed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohammed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohammed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohammed works at Alief & West Houston Cardiology in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mohammed’s profile.

    Dr. Mohammed has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohammed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

