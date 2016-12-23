Dr. Shuja Qadir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qadir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shuja Qadir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shuja Qadir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Qadir works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Medical Associatesâ€”Greenpoint934 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 389-8585Thursday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful caring doctor! I have been his patient for many years and would recommend him wholeheartedly. I send my family and friends to him and they all love him too!
About Dr. Shuja Qadir, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1437187846
Education & Certifications
- Catheterization Med Center
- Cath Med Ctr
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
