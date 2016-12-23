Overview

Dr. Shuja Qadir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Qadir works at NYU Langone Medical Associatesâ€”Greenpoint in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.