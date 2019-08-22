Dr. Haque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuja Haque, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shuja Haque, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Haque works at
Locations
1
Michigan Behavioral Medicine2525 Crooks Rd Ste 100, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 731-7305
2
Oakland psychological2550 S Telegraph Rd Ste 250, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 322-0001
3
Oakland Psychological Clinic PC1455 S Lapeer Rd Ste 175, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 393-5555
4
Wellhealth Medical Associates P C.1202 Walton Blvd Ste 212, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 650-8383
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor listens to me & has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Shuja Haque, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1427167378
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haque works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Haque. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.