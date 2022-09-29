Dr. Shuhao Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shuhao Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shuhao Zhang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gold River, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group2200 Sunrise Blvd Ste 250, Gold River, CA 95670 Directions (916) 536-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Midtown3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3331Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zhang is very skilled in his profession! After years of trying to get a breast reduction, Dr. Zhang finally made this dream of mine a reality. Not only is he a fantastic surgeon, but he is also really nice and genuinely cares about his patients. He is very thorough and gives you detailed instructions about aftercare. Overall, I would definitely recommend Dr. Zhang for breast reductions.
About Dr. Shuhao Zhang, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1497075980
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery Residency-Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|General Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Plastic Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
