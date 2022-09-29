See All Plastic Surgeons in Gold River, CA
Dr. Shuhao Zhang, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shuhao Zhang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gold River, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.

Dr. Zhang works at Mercy Medical Group in Gold River, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    2200 Sunrise Blvd Ste 250, Gold River, CA 95670 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 536-2400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Midtown
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3331
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Aging Face
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Aging Face

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 29, 2022
Dr. Zhang is very skilled in his profession! After years of trying to get a breast reduction, Dr. Zhang finally made this dream of mine a reality. Not only is he a fantastic surgeon, but he is also really nice and genuinely cares about his patients. He is very thorough and gives you detailed instructions about aftercare. Overall, I would definitely recommend Dr. Zhang for breast reductions.
About Dr. Shuhao Zhang, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications

  • General Surgery Residency-Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|General Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Plastic Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
  • Plastic Surgery
