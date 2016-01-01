See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Internal Medicine
Dr. Shudhanshu Alishetti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, CPMC Van Ness Campus and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Alishetti works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty
    263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • CPMC Van Ness Campus
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Immunization Administration
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Shudhanshu Alishetti, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    California Pacific Medical Center - Pacific Campus
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Los Angeles County U S C Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    Los Angeles County U S C Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alishetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alishetti works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Alishetti’s profile.

    Dr. Alishetti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alishetti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alishetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alishetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

