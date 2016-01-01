Dr. Shuchi Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shuchi Pandya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shuchi Pandya, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Pandya works at
Locations
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay4729 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 608-5124
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shuchi Pandya, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1669869822
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
