Dr. Shuchi Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shuchi Desai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Locations
1
Women's Specialists of Plano Llp3801 W 15th St Ste 200 Bldg B, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 379-2416
2
Women's Specialists Of Plano3809 W 15th St Ste A, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (469) 269-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience with dr.desai.
About Dr. Shuchi Desai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, French, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1154619369
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desai speaks French, Gujarati and Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
