Dr. Shubho Sarkar, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shubho Sarkar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Sarkar works at Geriatric Generations in Denville, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney Care of Morris County
    16 Pocono Rd Ste 305, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 631-6223
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Kidney Care of Morris County
    131 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 631-6223
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Nephrology Hypertension Associates
    2 FRANKLIN PL, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 267-7673
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Acute Kidney Failure
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Acute Kidney Failure
Proteinuria

Treatment frequency



Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 03, 2019
    Dr. Sarkar was everything you could want in a doctor - compasionate, intelligent, conscientious and a strong advocate for my health. I owe alot to him for his care when I experienced a life-threatening kidney issue that landed me in the hospital. I cannot say how much his careful attention and frequent follow-up to make sure I got better meant to me and my family. And I did get better :) I am a healthcare professional, having worked many years in both patient care and supervisory roles and was thoroughly impressed by his care. So much gratitude Dr. Sarkar, thank you.
    — Oct 03, 2019
    About Dr. Shubho Sarkar, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    NPI Number
    • 1932375581
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shubho Sarkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarkar has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

