Overview

Dr. Shubho Sarkar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Sarkar works at Geriatric Generations in Denville, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.