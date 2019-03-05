Overview

Dr. Shubhika Srivastava, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai School Of Med



Dr. Srivastava works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.