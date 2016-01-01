Overview

Dr. Shubhada Lawande, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Lawande works at Naperville Pediatrics in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.