Dr. Shubha Varma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Varma works at Center for Vein Restoration | North Bergen in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Vein Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.