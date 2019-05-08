See All General Surgeons in North Bergen, NJ
Dr. Shubha Varma, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shubha Varma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Varma works at Center for Vein Restoration | North Bergen in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Vein Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Vein Restoration | North Bergen
    8901 Kennedy Blvd Ste 3E, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 565-8346
    Center for Vein Restoration | Hackensack
    211 Essex St Ste 403, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 565-8346

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Vein Procedure
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Puncture Aspiration
Varicose Vein Procedure
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Puncture Aspiration

Varicose Vein Procedure
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Puncture Aspiration
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Reflux
Venous Thromboembolic Disease
Venous Thrombosis
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 08, 2019
    Her staff was extremely patient and warm. Dr. Varma was thorough in her conversation with me. I found her to be patient and warm as well. No hurried conversation and evaluation here. She gives you her total attention. No face in a computer either! I would highly recommend this facility.
    About Dr. Shubha Varma, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1437220795
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shubha Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varma has seen patients for Varicose Vein Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

