Overview

Dr. Shubh Kaur, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ROCHESTER GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Benson Hospital, Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Kaur works at TMCOne - Ferguson #104 in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Insufficiency, Adrenal Gland Diseases and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.