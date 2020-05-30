Dr. Shubh Kaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shubh Kaur, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ROCHESTER GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Benson Hospital, Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center.
TMCOne - Ferguson #1042380 N Ferguson Ave, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 324-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Benson Hospital
- Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center
- Tucson Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been going to Dr. Kaur since 2016; she was recommended by my cardiologist and I've been completely satisfied with her service, insight and treatment plan for me. I noticed that when I first saw Dr. Kaur she seemed reserved and hesitant during our discussion regarding my condition and treatment plan going forward. I initially wondered about her demeanor and whether it was just a cultural response but soon realized that she was withholding her opinion/reaction to see how committed I was to following our plan - basically as to whether I was really devoted to change my habits. Once I'd demonstrated my efforts to change and work proactively to address my diabetes, her demeanor changed. I completely understand and agree that without my commitment to follow our treatment plan and being proactive, any efforts on her behalf won't matter unless I'm fully engaged. I am grateful that I have Dr. Kaur as part of my healthcare "team" and always tell others that I highly recommend her.
- ROCHESTER GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaur has seen patients for Adrenal Insufficiency, Adrenal Gland Diseases and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.