Dr. Shuang Song, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Shuang Song, MD
Overview
Dr. Shuang Song, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florissant, MO.
Dr. Song works at
Locations
1
SSM Health Medical Group1120 Shackelford Rd, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 921-4420
2
Ssm Health Pharmacy1035 Bellevue Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 925-4770
3
SSM Medical Group12255 De Paul Dr Ste 500, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 209-5180
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Song?
About Dr. Shuang Song, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1497195291
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song works at
Dr. Song has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.