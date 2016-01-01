Dr. Shuang Guo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shuang Guo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shuang Guo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Guo works at
Locations
Rutgers - Cancer Institute of New Jersey125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 724-9587
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shuang Guo, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1821385386
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Guo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Guo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Guo has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.