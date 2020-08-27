Dr. Fu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuang Fu, MD
Overview
Dr. Shuang Fu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Fu works at
Locations
-
1
Kirkland Cancer Center720 W FOREST AVE, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 541-9561
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fu?
Dr Fu was very informative and knowledgeable. I like her.
About Dr. Shuang Fu, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1730495342
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fu accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fu works at
Dr. Fu has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.