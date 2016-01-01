See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Shujing Lin, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shujing Lin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from NATIONAL DEFENSE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT SHANGHAI.

Dr. Lin works at Liming Yang, MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chinatown True Care Medical Pllc
    6309 New Utrecht Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 713-5866

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Shujing Lin, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487027496
    Education & Certifications

    • NATIONAL DEFENSE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT SHANGHAI
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
