Dr. Shu-Ching Hu, MD
Overview
Dr. Shu-Ching Hu, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Hu works at
Locations
Main Hospital1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Norm Maleng Building410 9th Ave N Ste 359702, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shu-Ching Hu, MD
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1265632855
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu works at
Dr. Hu speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
