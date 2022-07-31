Overview

Dr. Shruti Trehan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Pomerene Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Trehan works at Community Hospital in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.