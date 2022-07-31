Dr. Trehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shruti Trehan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shruti Trehan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Pomerene Hospital and Union Hospital.
Locations
Aultman Hospital Psych2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (303) 452-9911
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Pomerene Hospital
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We are grateful to have Doctor Trehan at the Miami, FL Veterans Affairs Medical Center. We are glad to finally have an Oncologist with experience in treating Breast Cancer. She is compassionate, intelligent, kind, experienced, and dependable.
About Dr. Shruti Trehan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1376512046
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
